Free trees to be given away at Nassau County event

Nassau County is hosting an adopt-a-tree event which will feature a tree giveaway for attendees. The Fall Adopt a Tree - Free Tree Event hosted by the Keep Nassau Beautiful Inc. is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at 86200 Gene Lassere Blvd, Yulee.

While supplies last, attendees can receive two free three-gallon trees. Species include Bald Cypress, Black Tupelo, Common Persimmon, Firebush Red Maple, Simpson’s Stopper, Southern Red Cedar, Sycamore, Tulip Poplar.

Trees are available by reservation only. Claim yours CLICK HERE for tickets.

Proof of Nassau County residency required.

