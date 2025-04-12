Friend remembers inmate who died from injuries in jail ahead of protests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One day after Charles Faggart’s death, one of his closest friends told Action News Jax how they bonded over their passion for cooking and feeding the community during the pandemic.

Esteban Azofeifa acknowledged Friday that Charles Faggart had his personal struggles, but despite that, his family and his food truck business were his heart and soul.

“The moment I met Charlie, I knew he was a special person. He had a passion for cooking and that’s what brought us together, you know, we were both young chefs,” said Faggart’s close friend Esteban Azofeifa.

The pair worked together in the food truck industry.

“Charlie was by far the funniest of friends I had. I mean, even when he was having a bad day, he would find a way to make a joke and make everyone else around him laugh. He was a kind person. He was very passionate about cooking. And that’s really what drove him. He was a great dad, you know, he was a great person overall. And we should remember him as, you know a great chef, and great dad. You know, no one’s perfect, we all make mistakes. We do understand that he was in jail for a reason, but there’s no reason to take his life for anything,” said Azofeifa.

Faggart’s family, so far, has not spoken publicly. They did release a statement through their attorney Friday, saying they are in contact with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and the sheriff assured them this case is a top priority.

But ahead of planned demonstrations this weekend, there is a sense of frustration at the lack of answers about what led up to his death.

“He was a small guy. We definitely know that it doesn’t take 8, 9 officers to detain anyone, much less someone with the stature of Charlie. So it’s unbelievable and the fact that we still don’t have any names. We don’t have any details, and we understand it’s being investigated, but we need more than that,” said Azofeifa.

His heart was heavy thinking of Faggart’s little boy.

“Just seeing him and his family, you know, starting the business, and I have my kids as well, and my wife, and we’re almost very similar. He has a beautiful son. It’s a shame that we’re going to have to tell him one day what happened to his father, and you know it’s sad that he will now be raised without a dad,” said Azofeifa.

The Jacksonville Community Action Committee (JCAC) announced it will hold a public rally on Sunday at 1 P.M. on the steps of JSO headquarters.

In a statement, the organization said, “While our hearts are with Charles’ family and all those grieving his death, this moment is about more than one tragedy—it’s about a corrupt system that continues to fail Jacksonville’s most vulnerable.”

They are demonstrating to demand the following:

“The immediate release of the officers’ names and all video footage of the incident.”

“The termination, indictment, and conviction of all officers involved.”

“Civilian oversight and a Public Safety Committee to hold JSO accountable.”

“An end to plans for a $1 billion new jail, with funds redirected to community services and rehabilitation.”

