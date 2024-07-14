Friends of Jacksonville Public Library hosting book sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library is having a big bag sale from July 18 through July 20.

On July 18, only members can grab books from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can fill a paper grocery bag for $12 and get the second one free.

Non-members can shop on July 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and July 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can fill a paper grocery bag for $15.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Members get a second bag for free. Non-members get a third bag free if they buy two bags.

The book sale is happening at 3435 University Blvd. N.

Memberships will be available at the door.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.