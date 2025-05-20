Fuel spill reported at Fernandina Beach Marina

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Officials in Fernandina Beach are working to figure out how much oil spilled Monday into the harbor marina while a vendor was filling the marina’s fuel storage tank.

“The estimated amount of fuel released is currently undetermined,” the city posted on social media. “All appropriate local, state, and federal agencies were promptly notified, and immediate response efforts were initiated to contain and mitigate the situation.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

City officials said Moran Environmental, in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard Emergency Response Team, swiftly arrived on the scene and began mitigation measures to contain the spill and prevent further environmental impact. Crews are actively working to secure the area and initiate cleanup procedures in accordance with environmental safety standards, the city’s social media post states.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.