Gas moderately priced in Florida compared to rest of the country

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Jun. 13 of last year, AAA said that the local average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was a record, $4.88. On Jun. 13 2023, the average for a gallon of gas in Jacksonville is hovering around $3.40. The national average is around $3.59.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

With the summer travel season about to kick into high gear, local drivers hope there isn’t another record set this year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to AAA, Florida’s regular unleaded gas is moderately priced at $3.47 in comparison to other states. New York’s average is $3.69, Texas is down at $3.15, and California is way up at nearly $4.90 per gallon.

Local business owner, Ashline Gibbs says her window cleaning business relies on transportation, so gas is a must.

“It doesn’t matter what the price is, I still have to pay it. What I did was downsize from a 6-cylinder to a 4-cylinder,” Gibbs said.

Read: Take advantage of the Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday

According to AAA, at this time last year, drivers in Jacksonville were paying $4.88 for regular unleaded gas, and those buying premium were paying $5.56 per gallon.

Jacksonville resident Bryan Carnaggio says the price of gas doesn’t matter to him saying, “Get to the gas pump, fill it up and do what you’ve got to do, if you don’t have to drive then don’t, that’s how you save money.”

Gibbs added that she has learned to create a map of her day to conserve gas. “Route out your day so that you only have to go places once. Make a list,” Gibbs said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

If you’re planning on traveling, AAA has a gas price calculator that can help forecast how much you’ll spend on your trip. You can find that gas tool by clicking here.