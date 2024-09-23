Gas prices hold steady across Florida with some areas below $3 as oil prices rise, AAA reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Despite an increase in oil prices, gas prices in Florida have remained relatively steady, with some areas continuing to see prices below $3 per gallon. On Sunday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida was $3.13, a slight rise from $3.10 a week earlier.

Nationwide, the average gas price was $3.21, the same as the week before. Florida’s average price was 23 cents lower than a month ago and 52 cents lower than the same time last year.

“Crude oil and gasoline futures rose last week, cooling off the downward trend of prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

The most expensive metro areas include West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, where the average price is $3.29, followed by Naples at $3.20 and Gainesville at $3.19. In contrast, the least expensive areas are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.83), Pensacola ($2.86), and Panama City ($2.88).

While the average price in Florida is 23 cents lower than a month ago and 52 cents below the same period last year, rising oil prices could signal higher costs at the pump in the coming weeks.

AAA continues to monitor fuel price trends across the state as fluctuations occur based on supply, demand, and seasonal factors.

Florida Average Gas Prices 9-23-24

