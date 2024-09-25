GBI investigation finds no threat after reports of potential shooting at Ware County High School

WAYCROSS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating reports of a potential shooting at Ware County High School that occurred on Monday, September 23. The investigation was initiated at the request of the Ware County School Police Department.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the GBI, the incident began when a teacher and students believed they heard gunshots in the hallway outside their classroom. Emergency protocols were activated, leading to a large law enforcement response. After a thorough search, authorities determined no threat to students or staff.

The GBI was called in to investigate the source of the noise that was initially thought to be gunfire.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Ware County School Police Department at (912) 283-8656 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online via the GBI website, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The case will be turned over to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review once the investigation is completed.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.