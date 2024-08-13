Georgia Power ends ‘Alert’ at Vogtle nuclear power plant after transformer fire

WAYNESBORO, Ga. — The declared alert at a nuclear power plant in Waynesboro, Ga. after a fire broke out has been cancelled.

At around 12 p.m. the alert was issued after a transformer fire had started at the plant. Officials said the fire was extinguished and “plant conditions did not threaten public safety.”

WSB-TV in Atlanta first reported that the fire broke out in an area was not near the reactors.

“Our top priority is the safety and health of the public and our employees,” said Plant Vogtle 1&2 Site Vice President John Weissinger. “We will provide more details as soon as they are available, and we will continue to do so until this situation is safely resolved.”

When the alert was issued, residents were told to stay tuned to their radios and televisions for the latest information.

Action News Jax has covered Georgia’s Plant Vogtle in the past including when JEA customers began receiving nuclear energy from the plant in April.

