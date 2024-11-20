Georgia teenager arrested for Nov. 16 murder in St. Marys

ST. MARYS, Ga. — Domonja R. Mitchell, of St. Marys, was arrested for a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday, according to St. Marys Police Department.

Mitchell shot and killed 21-year-old Lancine Bakary Soumahoro at the Cumberland Oaks Apartment complex.

It happened around 9:17 p.m.

On Tuesday, the 17-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.

According to authorities, he is in custody in the Duval County Jail in Jacksonville, Florida awaiting extradition to Georgia.

