Get fit and help homeless pets: Volunteer at ACPS for a tail-wagging workout!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you tired of the same old gym routine? Want to break a sweat while making a positive impact in your community? Look no further! The Jacksonville Animal Care & Protective Services shelter is offering a unique opportunity to ditch that gym membership and get fit while lending a helping hand to adorable, furry companions in need.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Gone are the days of mundane workouts, as this shelter invites fitness enthusiasts and animal lovers alike to volunteer for a rewarding experience that promises to keep your heart rate up and your spirits soaring. The brilliant idea is simple: incorporate fitness routines into the daily care of homeless pets.

For those who prefer more intense workouts, don’t fret. The shelter has got you covered with bags of dog food weighing approximately 50 pounds – a perfect opportunity for some robust strength training.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 29th, at 2 p.m., when the shelter will host a volunteer informational session and shelter tour.

At this event, you’ll learn more about the rewarding experience that awaits you and get a firsthand look at the incredible work being done for these homeless pets.

Getting involved is as easy as ever. Simply sign up for the session through the following link HERE.

By participating in this initiative, you’ll not only improve your own physical health but also make a significant difference in the lives of animals that need a loving hand. It’s a win-win situation that will leave you with a sense of fulfillment like never before.

So, let’s come together and transform our fitness routines into acts of compassion and care for our four-legged friends. See you at the shelter, ready to work out with wagging tails and smiling faces!

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.