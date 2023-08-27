Get prepared for hurricanes with the City of St. Augustine’s The Break Room podcast

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — St. Johns County Emergency Management (SJCEM) Deputy Director Kelly Wilson recently appeared on The Break Room, the City of St. Augustine’s weekly podcast, to shed light on the critical role of Emergency Management in disaster preparedness, response, and recovery efforts as well as how residents can prepare before a storm arrives.

As the Atlantic hurricane season is in full swing, it’s crucial for residents to have a plan and be ready in the event St. Johns County is impacted.

“The most important thing you can do today, if you’re going to do one thing, is find out if you’re in an evacuation zone,” Wilson said.

“You can go to our website, www.sjcemergencymanagement.com, you’ll see a tool called ‘My Evacuation Zone.’ All you have to do is enter your St. Johns County address and it will tell you whether or not you’re in an evacuation zone. If you are, there are zones A through F. If you’re in an evacuation zone, you will want to listen for that when a storm is approaching to see if we evacuate you. Today is the day to find out if you live in a zone. If you do live in one, figure out what you are going to do and where you are going to go so you are not panicking at the last moment when a storm is approaching.”

SJCEM encourages residents to sign up for the Alert St. Johns emergency notification system.

This system enables SJCEM to quickly provide the public with critical information in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, water advisories, missing persons, evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods, and incidents that may threaten public safety.

Any individual can text StJohnsEOC to 888777 to opt-in to receive notifications through SMS text messages.

SJCEM will use this service to alert residents of public safety advisories, natural and human-caused disasters, and other significant events that may impact the community.

For additional hurricane preparedness tips, watch SJCEM’s 2023 Hurricane Preparedness video featuring SJCEM Director Joe Giammanco and read SJCEM’s 2023 Hurricane Preparedness Guide.

