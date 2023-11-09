Get to St. Augustine Beach for the 4th Annual Beach Art Walk

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH. Fla. — The City of St. Augustine asks residents and visitors from far and wide to mark their calendars for the 4th Annual Beach Art Walk. As part of the Light Up the Beach Holiday Season, this art event welcomes everyone to stroll and shop.

The Beach Art Walk will be held on Sat., Nov. 25 from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. The event will be staged on A1A Beach Boulevard.

Artists will be located at various businesses from Embassy Suites (Pope Road) to Kookaburra Coffee (3rd Street).

The city said that this is a great way to get your shopping started if you’re looking for great holiday gifts. Paintings, pottery, jewelry, photography, and much more will all be for sale.

