Girl Scouts start selling cookies in NE Florida Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Girl Scout troops in the Jacksonville area are picking up more than a million of cookies to sell at booths in North Florida starting Friday.

Girl Scout cookie sales provide the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. Every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, troop travel, and summer camp for girls across the country.

Mega Drop, the day when Girl Scout Cookies arrive locally, will take place across Jacksonville February 9th and 10th.

This year over 3,000 Girl Scouts from over 35 Gateway Council troops sold more than 1.6 million boxes of cookies. This year’s theme, Unbox the Future, aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in.

“The most incredible outcomes of the Girl Scout Cookie Program cannot be counted. After a successful sale there visible and obvious change in a girl’s confidence. It’s the courage to try, the belief in her own ideas and fortitude, and the pride in achievement. It’s the noticeable change in how she sees herself and her abilities. The Girl Scouts Cookie Program lays the foundation and builds the skills a girl needs to make a lifetime of courageous and smart decisions.” Dordel said.

This season, cookie lovers can enjoy the full assortment of Girl Scout Cookies, including Trefoils®, Lemon-Ups®, Adventurefuls®, Girl Scout S’mores®, Toffee-tastic®, Tagalongs®, Do-si-dos®, Samoas® and fan favorite Thin Mints®.

Nearly 700,000 girls participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program nationwide, which provides vital girl-led entrepreneurial skills that build courage, confidence, and character. As a result, girls obtain limitless barrier-breaking futures outside the box with transferable life skills. Girl Scouts can earn a variety of badges and awards to develop valuable business skills including Cookie Business badges, Financial Literacy badges, Cookie Entrepreneur Family pins and Entrepreneur badges.

For more than 100 years, Girl Scouts and their enthusiastic supporters have helped ensure the success of the iconic annual cookie program—and they’ve had fun, developed valuable life skills and made their communities a better place every step of the way.

Girls in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit gsgateway.org

To find cookies near you, go to www.gsgateway.org/findcookies.



