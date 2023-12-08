Give the gift of literacy this holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Give the gift of literacy to someone this holiday season, your donation will go twice as far.

Until December 31, the Community First Cares Foundation, in partnership with the Library Foundation of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Public Library, is matching every donation, dollar for dollar, up to $10,000.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Jacksonville Public Library stands as a beacon of support, serving over 500 adult learners each year, offering free, small-group instruction to Duval residents aged 18 and older.

The library enables individuals to enhance their English skills, prepare for their GED test, or pursue U.S. citizenship.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The power of literacy can change someone’s entire trajectory in life and will open many doors.

Want to help make an impact?

Visit https://bit.ly/3Ng2l8u and click the “Donate” button.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.