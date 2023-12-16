Give the gift of love: Jacksonville Humane Society hosts holiday donation drive for fuzzy friends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This holiday season, the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is offering a unique and meaningful way to spread joy. Skip the crowded stores and aimless shopping, and instead, consider giving the gift of compassion and care to animals in need.

JHS presents a special opportunity for individuals to make a difference through their holiday donation drive. By visiting their donation website HERE. You can contribute to the well-being of pets and, in return, send a personalized version of JHS’s exclusive holiday card to someone special in your life.

Your donation, made in honor of a loved one, has the power to make a lifesaving difference for a dog or cat this holiday season. Here’s how your contribution can make a significant impact:

$25 provides crucial vaccinations for 1 pet in need

$75 covers the cost of spay/neuter surgery for 1 dog or cat

$250 treats 1 dog with heartworm disease

$500 can prepare an entire litter of kittens for adoption to new families

To ensure holiday delivery of the personalized card, please place your order by December 21st. If you need assistance with the ordering process, don’t hesitate to call 904.493.4566 for guidance.

This holiday season, let your generosity shine by giving the gift that truly makes a difference in the lives of animals and brings joy to the ones you care about. Join Jacksonville Humane Society in spreading love, compassion, and holiday cheer.

