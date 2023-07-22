Glynn County Police need your help identifying this man

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla — The Glynn County Police Department needs the public’s help finding a robbery suspect. A theft occurred ar Murphy’s Tavern on June 3, where the suspect was captured on security camera.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

