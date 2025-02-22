Glynn County Board of Education seeking interim replacement for District 5 seat

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Board of Education is taking applications for an interim replacement to fill the District 5 seat.

This comes after Audrey Gibbons, who formerly held the seat, was suspended by an executive order.

A federal indictment accuses Gibbons of attempting to launder money.

Interested candidates must live within District 5.

You have until Mar. 7 to submit an application.

Email all resumes and inquiries to Superintendent Scott Spence, at scott.spence@glynn.k12.ga.us, or his assistant, Pearl Britt, at pbritt@glynn.k12.ga.us.

The interim board member will be chosen during the April board meeting.

