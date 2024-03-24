Glynn County boosts public safety with $3.7 million federal grant

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County, along with the City of Brunswick and Jekyll Island, is poised to boost its emergency response capabilities following the receipt of a $3.7 million grant as part of the 2023 congressional appropriations bill.

Representative Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA) was instrumental in securing this funding for Glynn County.

The grant will facilitate the acquisition of new radios equipped with cellular capabilities and advanced safety features, enhancing communication capabilities during emergencies and modernizing outdated technology.

Chairman Wayne Neal of the Glynn County Board of Commissioners expressed gratitude for Representative Carter’s unwavering support, stating, “We are appreciative of the strong and steadfast support Representative Carter gives to the district. This funding will empower all public safety agencies in Glynn County to enhance their services to the community.”

The allocation of $3.7 million comes at a crucial time, with current radios for Glynn County’s public safety agencies surpassing a decade in age. Upgrading to modern radios will extend the operational range for law enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies while maintaining seamless communication with dispatch centers.

Glynn County Manager William Fallon emphasized the collaborative efforts that led to securing this grant, acknowledging the contributions of various stakeholders. “This grant is a perfect example of agencies working together to solve a critical need. We appreciate all the efforts of our Grants Manager, Monica Harden, and also appreciate Representative Carter’s support of Glynn County public safety.”

Furthermore, the new radios will enhance interoperability among Glynn County and Brunswick public safety agencies, fostering a safer environment for residents. Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie underscored the significance of this grant in promoting collective safety efforts, stating, “This grant will ensure improved safety for our residents and foster ongoing positive collaboration between the various public safety agencies in our area.”

Glynn County Sheriff E. Neal Jump expressed gratitude for Representative Carter’s assistance in securing funds to replace outdated equipment, enhancing service delivery to citizens.

Director of Public Safety and Police Chief Scott M. Ebner hailed the grant as a significant advancement, emphasizing its broader implications for public safety in Glynn County. “This is exciting! This means more to Glynn County than just having new radios on the way. This means enhanced public safety, top-of-the-line technology, and overall, more effective tools for our emergency responders to protect people and property in Glynn County.”

