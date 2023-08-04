Green Cove Springs Library closed through November

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — The Green Cove Springs Library will be closed starting August 21 to November 1 for a construction project in the building.

The library plans to continue providing programs and activities at different locations while the construction is ongoing.

The community will get updates as those details become available.

“We appreciate our residents’ patience as we upgrade our building for our community!” Said Green Cove Springs Library in a news release.

