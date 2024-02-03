Glynn County men arrested for selling meth and fentanyl

BRUNSWICK, Ga — Saturday morning, the Glynn County Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division, with the assistance of the Glynn County Police SWAT team and Glynn County K-9 Officers, executed a search warrant at a home in Brunswick, Georgia.

The search warrant arose from a narcotics investigation currently being investigated by the Glynn County Police Department.

During the execution of the search warrant, various narcotics were located inside the home.

Two of the residents, Mitchell Todd Stevens (49) and Kenneth Wayne Verne (47) were taken into custody and interviewed by detectives.

Michael Stevens is charged with Trafficking Fentanyl and Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Kenneth Verne is charged with Trafficking MDMA.

Both were released to the custody of the Glynn County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation, and any person with additional knowledge of this incident is asked to contact Glynn County Police Department non-emergency at (912) 554-3645 or may report it anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

