MOM ARRESTED: Glynn County Officer gives Happy Meals to children who were left home alone

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Glynn County Police Department delivered Happy Meals and clothing after discovering four small children left alone at home in squalor.

This was officers Thomas Owens and Kenneth Miller responded to a requested welfare check at a home in Glynn County.

When they arrived, they found four children between the ages of fourteen months and six years old without their mother.

The officers also saw dirt and insects on the home’s floor and other surfaces and there was no food available to the children. Two of the children had been found playing unsupervised in the street, the other two locked in a bedroom.

According to police, one of those wore a heavily soiled diaper while the other was found sleeping.

While police waited for EMS to arrive, GCPD Officer Shawn Roberts visited a local restaurant and returned with Happy Meals for the children.

Now the children are fine and in the custody of friends.

When the mother returned home, she was arrested for cruelty to children.

