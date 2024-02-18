Glynn County Police Chief announces the promotion of Captain Stephanie Oliver

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla — Glynn County Police Chief Scott M. Ebner announces the promotion of Captain Stephanie Oliver to the position of Assistant Chief.

“Oliver has been an integral part of Glynn County Police Department,” said GCPD in a news release.

She has been with the police department since 2005 and her time at GCPD has included duty assignments in patrol, patrol watch commander, overseeing professional standards, sergeant in criminal investigations and most recently Commander of the uniform Patrol Division.

In each of these, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, professionalism, and a deep understanding of law enforcement principles.

“Captain Oliver’s dedication, leadership and unwavering commitment to our community have made her an exemplary candidate for this role and I have full confidence she will excel in this new position of responsibility and leadership,” said Chief Ebner.

Chief Ebner cited Oliver’s strong work ethic which, coupled with her compassion for our community, have earned her the respect and admiration of her colleagues and superiors alike.

“She will continue to do so while playing a vital role in guiding the department towards our shared goals of professionalism, accountability, ensuring public safety, fostering community trust and enhancing the overall quality of life for the people of Glynn County,” said Ebner. “I have no doubt that she will continue to serve with distinction and make invaluable contributions to our department and to the advancement of the larger Glynn County community.”

