Glynn County Police Department announces newest captain

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department announced Bryan Sipe as its newest captain. The department announced the news on Monday.

Sipe held the position of Chief of Police/Director of Public Safety at the College of Coastal Georgia before being hired as captain. He earned a Master of Science Degree in Public Administration from Columbus State University.

The department said he began his career in law enforcement in 1994, joining the Brunswick Police Department. Sipe has more than 30 years of experience.

“I am excited at the opportunity to continue serving my community in this new role. I have worked in close partnership with Glynn County government over the years in many different capacities,” Sipe said about the move to GCPD. “As a lifelong resident of Glynn County, I am excited to join the team and contribute to Chief Ebner’s vision of establishing the Glynn County Police Department as a model agency for professionalism in public safety.”

Police Chief Scott Ebner issued a statement praising Snipe for his experience.

“Having a seasoned law enforcement professional like Sipe join GCPD further bolsters our position to serve the Glynn County community effectively. His commitment to professionalism is a model for all officers to follow and his record is one the people of our community can trust while expecting the highest level of performance. I couldn’t be more pleased that he has decided to join our team!”

