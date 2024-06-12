Glynn County Police Department sting operation leads to scam arrest

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department wants to warn you about phone and internet scams after a recent scam arrest.

A St. Simons Island woman was scammed out of several thousand dollars, the department announced in a news release Wednesday. When scammers tried to repeat the scam, the victim contacted the police, and they set up a sting operation.

During the second scam attempt, the scammers told the victim her home computer was breached and her bank account compromised. The scammers told her to withdraw several thousand dollars and deliver the money to a courier who would pick up the money to help her establish new “safer” accounts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The sting operation resulted in the courier, Linzhou Song, being arrested. Song faces one count of criminal attempt to commit theft by deception.

Officers found evidence that the scammers targeted people in Georgia and Florida, and other law enforcement agencies have been notified.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.