Glynn County Sheriff’s Office begins Sheriff Jump’s Toy Drive for Safe Harbor children

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Sheriff Jump’s Toy Drive has officially kicked off in Glynn County, aimed at bringing joy to the 93 children residing at Safe Harbor.

The initiative encourages community members to contribute new, unwrapped toys to make this holiday season special for youngsters.

To participate, individuals can drop off their donations at the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, located during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm.

You have until December 13th to support this meaningful cause and donate generously to the toy drive.

The children at Safe Harbor, ranging from newborns to 18-year-olds, encompass both boys and girls.

Sheriff Jump’s Toy Drive aims to ensure that each child receives a gift, fostering a sense of warmth and goodwill during the festive season.

Safe Harbor, a local organization dedicated to supporting children in need, offers a range of programs aimed at providing a safe and nurturing environment. More information about Safe Harbor and its initiatives for children can be found on their website at safeharborcenterinc.org.

The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office expresses gratitude to all those who choose to participate in Sheriff Jump’s Toy Drive, highlighting the positive impact such gestures can have on the lives of these deserving children.

