GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A massive and devastating warehouse fire in Glynn County has left neighbors shocked and concerned.

The Brunswick Fire Department confirmed with Action News Jax there was a dust explosion on Sunday evening. Intense flames and heavy smoke filled the nearby area of Newcastle street.

Neighbors told Action News Jax they could hear and feel it from blocks away.

The Brunswick Fire Department told Action News Jax the middle of the warehouse has collapsed but the ends are still up, they told us that wood pellets were on the inside of it and that they create heat at the very bottom.

Action News Jax Sky Vision Drone caught footage of crews working to put it out and we have been told the warehouse stretches as far as 3 to 4 blocks along Newcastle street.

Neighbors say popping sounds and sirens alarmed them of the fire, one woman told Action News Jax she could see the smoke and that fire crews had to cut her gas line.

“I was in the kitchen washing dishes and I heard a ‘boom boom’ and it shook my house and I was like okay what happened?” Carolyn Macon said, who lives right next to the warehouse. “Then all of a sudden I heard all the sirens and I came to the front door and I looked out and go oh lord not again.”

The Brunswick Fire Department told Action News Jax there have been fires there before, neighbors recalled a massive one in 2015. Some neighbors say they think this one is much bigger and more intense. The Brunswick Fire Department said the fire will burn for several hours into late Monday Morning.

Expand Autoplay 1 of 7 Move Left Move Right Move Left Move Right Brunswick warehouse fire Fire breaks out at Brunswick warehouse after explosion. (Brantley County Emergency Management Agency)

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.