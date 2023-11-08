Brunswick PorchFest to bring free music to Historic Old Town District this weekend

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — First Springfield, now the Golden Isles: Brunswick will be holding its annual PorchFest on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Like the one in Jacksonville, Brunswick’s PorchFest features free music on spacious front porches. This year’s theme is “Porch of Call,” so boat or nautical decorations or costumes are encouraged.

At the top of each hour, in the Historic Old Town District, different acts will take the “stage” aka porch. Nearly 70 acts are set to perform.

The “family-friendly neighborhood event” will also feature food trucks and a kids zone.

For more information about Brunswick PorchFest, including maps, showtimes, and a full lineup of performers, click here.

