Hurricane Idalia: Third tornado confirmed in Glynn County, this one an EF-1 on St. Simons Island

A third tornado has been confirmed to have taken place in Glynn County during Hurricane Idalia on Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service has confirmed.

A National Weather Service survey team found evidence of the tornadoes during a survey on Thursday. The First Alert Weather Team was on air tracking the circulation of each tornado.

The third confirmed tornado took place from 8:05 a.m. to 8:07 a.m. along Kings Way on St. Simons Island and was rated an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale, is used to assign a tornado a rating based on estimated wind speeds and related damage. Tornadoes that are rated EF-0 have 3 Second Gusts that have winds of 65-85 mph. Tornadoes rated EF-1 have 3 Second Gusts that have winds of 86-110 mph.

The path length was 0.32 miles and the maximum width of the tornado was 50 yards. Damage was observed to hard wood trees along Kings Way.

The other two tornadoes were an EF-0 and another EF-1.

