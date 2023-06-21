Jekyll Island Dolphin Tours recognized on Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — A Southeast Georgia dolphin tour is being recognized as one of the nation’s best.

Jekyll Island Dolphin Tours came in at No. 4 on Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best in the Sailing Experiences and Day Cruises category.

Tripadvisor said in addition to dolphins, travelers will “cruise through coastal waterways, salt marshes, and past wild beaches in search of dolphins as well as other wildlife like manatees, sea turtles, and sea birds.”

The Best of the Best Awards “are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings for experiences, tours, activities and attractions on Tripadvisor over the 12-month period from May 1, 2022 through April 30, 2023, specific to each award subcategory, as well as an additional editorial process,” Tripadvisor said.

The company said fewer than 1% of its 8 million listings are awarded “Best of the Best.”

For more information on the dolphin tours, click here.

