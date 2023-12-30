‘Goal is to make sure that people are safe:’ Jax Beach PD preparing for New Year’s Eve celebrations

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — New Year’s Eve is just two days away and the city is ready to ring in the New Year.

But safety is top of mind and the Jacksonville Beach Police Department is warning party-goers how to stay safe during this holiday.

While some people are raising glasses and toasting in the New Year, local law enforcement will be increasing their patrol units to keep people safe.

Action News Jax went on a ride along to show just how they plan do that.

“It’s 25,000 residents, plus any given weekend, we’re gonna have 10-20 maybe 38,000 extra people, he said. “I know it’s gonna be a little cooler. It’s very weather-driven... but that being said, it’s New Year’s Eve in Jax Beach, people are going to show up.”

Drinking and driving is always a concern. According to the Highway Traffic Safety Administration, DUI-related crashes are typically higher in December. Sgt. Brian Wallace, traffic sergeant with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, said so far this month, he’s already given out more than five DUIs.

“The goal is to make sure that people are safe when they’re celebrating, whether it’s at the bar scenes or just they’re at the house celebrating with family, but just to have enough officers, everybody feels safe in Jax Beach.”

Sgt. Wallace said patrols will be nearly doubled this weekend. While they won’t have DUI checkpoints, they will have some targeted enforcement areas.

“The big corridors like Beach Boulevard and Third Street, heavy traffic areas where we see our high speeds, he said. “JTB, for example, trying to get people to slow down, drive safely.”

Action News Jax joined Sgt. Wallace on duty while one person was driving nearly 35 miles per hour over the speed limit.

That driver was given a speeding ticket. Last year, Jax Beach police had seven crashes and two DUIs just on the New Year’s holiday. The year before, there were six crashes and four DUIs.

“There’s no need for any type of aggressive driving, you know, the party is going to last a long time, Sgt. Wallace said. “So, just get there safely do the speed limit, and don’t drink and drive.”

Sgt. Wallace encourages you to plan ahead. Set up a ride-sharing service.

There are several ways to get home safely and doesn’t require you to get behind the wheel.

Farah & Farah is offering free Uber and taxi rides for Jacksonville residents celebrating New Year’s Eve. St. Augustine is also included in this Safe Home Program. That will begin on Sunday, starting at 6 p.m., and will go until New Year’s Day.

