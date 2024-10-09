Gov. DeSantis to give update on major Hurricane Milton as it approaches Florida at 9:30 a.m.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will deliver another update on Hurricane Milton from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. The news conference will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The governor will be joined by key state officials, including:

Kevin Guthrie , Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management

, Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management Jared Perdue , Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation

, Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation Dave Kerner , Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

, Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Mark Glass , Commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement

, Commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Major General John D. Haas, Adjutant General of Florida

