Gov. DeSantis to give update on Tropical Storm Helene at 9:30 a.m. news conference

TAMPA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to address the latest updates on Tropical Storm Helene. The briefing will take place at 9:30 a.m. from TECO Energy in Tampa.

Joining DeSantis will be Florida’s Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Helene is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane before making landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast on Thursday night.

You can watch the governor's news conference live as the state prepares for the storm's impact.

