Gov. DeSantis updates Floridians on Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis Saturday morning provided an update on Florida’s ongoing response and recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene’s impact on the Big Bend region and Gulf Coast.

Joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie and FEMA Administrator Deanna Criswell in Dekle Beach, the governor outlined the state’s progress and resources available to affected residents.

As of this morning, 457,858 Floridians remain without power, though the state has already restored power to 1,945,127 accounts. Governor DeSantis also reminded Floridians of Executive Order 24-209, which amended EO 24-208 and declared a state of emergency for 61 counties on September 24.

Statewide Response and Preparedness Efforts:

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to Level 1.

Over 2,000 missions have been launched by the State Emergency Response Team, focusing on staging response resources, protecting critical infrastructure, and coordinating personnel across Florida.

Seven Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) task forces are deployed, having already assisted 560 survivors and rescued 13 individuals.

A Point of Distribution Site (POD) will open today in Leon County, with 34 others planned across the state to distribute essential supplies.

The Florida National Guard (FLNG) has mobilized nearly 3,900 Soldiers and Airmen, rescuing 30 residents so far. The FLNG is also providing critical support with 15 route-clearing teams and 13 rotary-wing aircraft. Mississippi is sending three additional aircraft today.

Florida State Guard (FSG) Deployment:

Personnel and Equipment Ready:

250+ Soldiers prepared for deployment

10 shallow water vessel boat teams

7 flat-bottom flood rescue skiffs

2 amphibious rescue vehicles

2 K-9 search and rescue teams

12 Utility Task Vehicles (UTVs)

15 cut and toss crews

7 search and rescue teams

2 UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters for aerial assessments and logistics

Law Enforcement Coordination:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Mutual Aid team is coordinating search and rescue missions and ensuring fuel supplies for first responders.

Status calls are being conducted with the Department of Management Services (DMS) to maintain operational radio communications for law enforcement.

FDLE’s Aviation Unit has completed seven aerial survey missions using five aircraft to assess damages in affected counties.

Wildlife Conservation Response:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has mobilized over 100 officers and support staff.

Two Special Operations Group teams with 15 officers are assisting residents in Franklin and Gulf counties.

FWC is conducting welfare checks and rescues in coastal communities, successfully rescuing 11 people and six pets in Charlotte County.

Transportation and Infrastructure:

Over 2,100 Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) team members are actively responding to the storm’s impacts.

61 cut and toss crews worked through the night to clear debris, completely reopening I-10 in under six hours post-landfall.

FDOT has cleared over 12,000 miles of roadway and inspected nearly 1,400 bridges in the impacted areas.

Several key bridges, including the Gandy, Howard Frankland, and Sunshine Skyway, have reopened for traffic.

Damage assessment continues on heavily affected roadways, including a 10-mile stretch of State Road 789, which remains inaccessible due to extreme damage.

Airports:

Status: All airports have reopened.

All airports have reopened. Note: Travelers should check with airlines directly for specific flight statuses and potential delays.

Rail Services:

Passenger Rail:

Amtrak is operating; passengers should check directly with Amtrak for any service impacts.



SunRail is operational.

Freight Rail:

Railroads in impacted areas are currently assessing damage and conducting necessary inspections.

Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA):

AHCA is coordinating health facility reporting to assess evacuation status and resources.

Ninety healthcare facilities have reported evacuations, including nursing homes and hospitals.

All long-term care facilities have generators, and 145 facilities statewide are currently operational with generator power.

AHCA has waived prior authorization requirements for critical Medicaid services and conducted 79 onsite assessments.

Additional Resources:

858 generators, 49 pumps, 262 pieces of heavy equipment, and five Intelligent Transportation System trailers are deployed for response efforts.

The Road Ranger service has been expanded to assist motorists along critical roadways.

NEVER drive through flooded areas. The area of the roadway beneath the water may be washed out or may conceal debris or power lines.

Real-time updates on road closures can be found at FL511.com. Below are specific closures reported:

As recovery efforts continue, residents are reminded to prioritize safety and stay informed through official channels regarding road conditions and available resources.]

