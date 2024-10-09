Gov. DeSantis warns major Hurricane Milton expected to cause ‘an awful lot of damage’ across Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As potentially catastrophic Hurricane Milton approaches Florida, millions of residents are facing fuel shortages, evacuation orders, and warnings of widespread power outages.

Hurricane Milton weakened slightly to a still-powerful Category 3 storm Wednesday afternoon and is expected to make landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday evening or early Thursday. As it crosses the state, it poses a significant threat of damage.

Emergency officials have described Milton as one of the most destructive storms to hit the state in recent memory.

LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Milton live forecast and updates for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the state from the Emergency Operations Center Wednesday morning and stressed that Florida is “bracing” for its second significant hurricane impact since September 26.

“While there is the hope that [Milton] will weaken before landfall, there is high confidence that this hurricane is going to produce a major, major punch and do an awful lot of damage,” DeSantis said. This comes just two weeks after Hurricane Helene struck rural Taylor County, and Florida is still recovering.

The National Hurricane Center warned of life-threatening conditions, saying Milton “has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida.” Forecasters added that “failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of life.”

DeSantis gives Hurricane Milton update in Lake City area badly hit by Helene Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis went to Lake City Wednesday afternoon to give an update on the response to Hurricane Milton. Lake City is still recovering from Helene.

Fuel Shortages & Evacuation Pleas:

Fuel shortages are complicating evacuation efforts further. Gov. DeSantis stated that there have been reports of gas stations running out, but the Florida Highway Patrol is escorting fuel tankers around the clock to needed locations.

According to GasBuddy, 23%, or more than 1,800 stations across the state, are already out of fuel, with nearly 60% of stations in the Tampa Bay area impacted. Despite assurances from state officials that there is no overall fuel shortage, the storm could directly affect ports like Tampa Bay and Manatee, which play critical roles in resupply efforts.

Local authorities across Florida, including in Jacksonville, have urged residents in low-lying areas to evacuate immediately. The Action News Jax First Alert Weather team predicts heavy rain and high winds to hit Northeast Florida late Wednesday, raising concerns of significant flooding in storm surge-prone areas. Emergency shelters have been set up across the state for those fleeing coastal communities.

You can find the full list of counties under evacuation in our coverage area HERE.

Governor DeSantis reiterated the urgency for residents to follow evacuation orders provided by local authorities, particularly in areas vulnerable to flooding. “You can’t just hunker down with that,” he said of the predicted storm surge. “Mother Nature is going to win that fight.” DeSantis urged people to leave while they still could, as time is running out to safely evacuate before conditions deteriorate.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan echoed the governor’s plea during a press conference Wednesday at noon. “We’ve been through storms before, but this one could be different,” Deegan said, urging residents to take all precautions necessary. “Please keep yourselves and your families safe.”

Power Companies Brace for Outages:

As Florida prepares for Milton’s landfall, power companies across Florida are mobilizing workers ahead of what is expected to be extensive outages. Duke Energy Florida has positioned 16,000 workers, while Tampa Electric and Florida Power & Light have also prepared thousands of workers to respond to widespread outages.

“While our crews are ready to begin the power restoration process as soon as it’s safe, customers should expect extended outages,” warned Duke Energy’s Storm Director Todd Fountain.

JEA has already cautioned Jacksonville residents to be patient, stating that fewer crews will be available compared to the recent response to Hurricane Helene.

READ: FPL prepares for potential impacts from Hurricane Milton

Storm Surge Threat:

Milton’s greatest threat may be its storm surge. Some areas are preparing for up to 15 feet of water at the point where the storm hits land, exceeding the height of most single-story buildings.

Action News Jax has reported that Jacksonville Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, and St. Augustine are among the areas facing mandatory evacuation orders. Duval County expects strong winds and flash flooding along the St. Johns River. Jacksonville’s Emergency Operations Center has advised residents in flood-prone zones along the river to move to higher ground immediately, as up to four-foot storm surge is predicted.

Governor DeSantis warned that “there will be fatalities” due to the storm surge, emphasizing that residents should not take the risks lightly. “I don’t see a way around it when the storm surge is 10 feet,” he said.

READ: Climate change boosted Helene’s deadly rain and wind and scientists say same is likely for Milton

Massive Rescue and Recovery Efforts:

In anticipation of widespread devastation, DeSantis has activated 6,000 members of the Florida National Guard, with an additional 3,000 troops coming in from other states.

This reportedly marks the largest rescue deployment in the state’s history. At least 50,000 linemen are being positioned across Florida, setting a national record for storm preparation.

Ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall, I visited a logistics staging area in Lake City, one of many staging sites in strategic locations just outside the storm’s path. Thousands of state and local emergency personnel and over 50,000 linemen are now at sites like these across… pic.twitter.com/K5Z9Ism4sd — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 9, 2024

Law enforcement is also preparing for the aftermath, with 500 out-of-state police officers deployed to assist in post-storm security efforts.

“There is going to be a swarm of police officers,” said Dave Kerner, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles executive director. “There will be no escape from the resources of the State of Florida,” he added, warning against any looting attempts.

During a press conference, DeSantis criticized misinformation spreading on social media, stating that his team has been working to quickly dispel hoaxes affecting Floridians, such as the false claim that FEMA would prevent Floridians from returning home after the storm.

DeSantis urged residents to listen to local authorities and not risk death

Spreading LIES like this could have serious consequences. If people in an evacuation zone see this and decide NOT to evacuate, despite warnings from state & local emergency management, they are unnecessarily putting their own lives (& lives of first responders) at grave risk https://t.co/1jKbtu43yT — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 8, 2024

What’s Next:

As Floridians brace for Milton’s impact, the focus is on rescue and recovery operations that will likely be the largest ever mounted in the state. With evacuation efforts in full swing and emergency teams in position, all eyes are on Florida’s Gulf Coast as the storm bears down, threatening what could be a historic and catastrophic event.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.