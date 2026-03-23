Governor DeSantis signs Florida Farm Bill

SEBRING, Fla — While speaking in Sebring, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 290, also known as the Florida Farm Bill. The Governor’s office says, the Florida Farm Bill "strengthens Florida’s agricultural industry, protects consumers, and reinforces the state’s commitment to food security, public safety, and rural land conservation."

“This important farm bill builds on the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ reforms to protect Florida agriculture, consumers, and rural communities,” said Governor DeSantis. “It also protects the health, security, and freedom of Floridians.”

“The Free State of Florida just delivered another major win for the people who feed our state and our nation,” said Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson. “With the legislative leaders’ hard work this session and Governor DeSantis’ signature, the 2026 Florida Farm Bill is now law – protecting our farmers from government overreach, strengthening public safety, and preserving our natural resources and rural lands. I’m proud to stand alongside strong conservative leaders who understand that when you fight for freedom, family, and farmers, you’re fighting for Florida’s future.”

According to the Governor’s office, the Florida Farm Bill enacts a wide range of reforms to the state’s agricultural community and consumers:

It protects agricultural freedom by preventing local governments from banning gas- and diesel-powered equipment essential to farmers, ranchers, and homeowners.

It preserves rural lands by limiting inappropriate high-density development in agricultural and conservation areas.

It cuts bureaucratic red tape for agritourism to help farmers expand operations and grow their businesses.

It strengthens domestic food supply through new investments in agriculture, including programs supporting veterinarians and food distribution.

It modifies access to emergency recovery loans following disasters to require U.S. citizenship or ownership.

It launches the Florida Native Seed Research and Marketing Program to promote homegrown agriculture and increase competitiveness.

It makes Permanent the Farmers Feeding Florida Program, ensuring Florida-grown food continues to reach families in need.

It establishes a loan repayment program for veterinarians who specialize in food animals and equine care.

You can find more information on Senate Bill 290 on the Governor’s website.

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