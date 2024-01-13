Grammy-winning Billy Strings coming to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre April 19

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Billy Strings is gearing up for a mesmerizing three-night run at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre from Friday, April 19, to Sunday, April 21, 2024.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Strings, nominated for three awards at the upcoming 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards, will treat fans to an electrifying performance, showcasing his acclaimed album “Me/And/Dad.” The artist recently unveiled a 38-minute live performance titled “Meet Me At The Creek, Pyramid Country, Must Be Seven, Meet Me At The Creek (Live at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, NC 3/4/23),” highlighting the dynamic energy of his concerts.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.billystrings.com/tour, and a limited number will be available for in-person purchase at the venue box office starting January 10 at 10:00 a.m.

Strings’ latest album, “Me/And/Dad,” featuring collaborations with his father, Terry Barber, has received widespread acclaim. The artist, based in Nashville and hailing from Michigan, has amassed numerous awards, including Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards and Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards.

Strict ticket limits are enforced to ensure fair access to this highly anticipated event. Avoid ticket fees by purchasing in person at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office, open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 am – 6 pm and Saturdays from 8:30 am – 12:30 pm, accepting credit and debit card payments only.

EVENT DETAILS:

SHOW: Billy Strings

VENUE: The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

DATES: Friday, April 19, 2024; Saturday, April 20, 2024; Sunday, April 21, 2024

TIME: 6:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. Doors)

TICKET PRICE: $49.50-$74.50

ON SALE: Friday, January 12 at 10 am

EVENT DETAILS: https://www.theamp.com/events/detail/billy-strings-24

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.