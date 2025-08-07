Grand jury indicts Camden County sheriff’s Sgt. on federal civil rights violations, excessive force

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A federal grand jury has indicted Camden County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Buck Aldridge on charges of deprivation of rights under color of law and falsifying records, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia said Thursday.

The indictment, which includes thirteen counts, alleges that Aldridge used excessive force on arrestees on four separate occasions and falsified records to justify his actions, U.S. Attorney’s Office news release states.

“Law enforcement officers are entrusted with the authority to uphold the law—not to break it,” FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown stated in the news release. “When that trust is violated, the FBI will act. No badge puts anyone above the Constitution.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Acting U.S. Attorney Tara M. Lyons for the Southern District of Georgia announced the indictment Thursday alongside the FBI.

Aldridge faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each civil rights violation and 20 years for each false report.

The FBI Brunswick Field Office is investigating the case, while the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia is prosecuting it, the news release states.

Aldridge has been relieved of his duties with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, “effective immediately” Sheriff Kevin Chaney stated in a news release Thursday saying his office is committed to “transparency, accountability professionalism.“

Previously, Aldridge was involved in a case where he fatally shot Leonard Cure during a traffic stop in 2023. The district attorney concluded that the use of deadly force was objectively reasonable in that case.

Camden County Sheriff's Office releases video of Leonard Cure traffic stop Camden County Sheriff's Office releases video of Leonard Cure traffic stop (Camden County Sheriff's Office)

Body and dash camera video of deadly traffic stop involving Leonard Cure released (Camden County Sheriff's Office)

Leonard Cure Photo: Innocence Project of Florida

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.