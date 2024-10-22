Green Cove Springs 150th anniversary celebration kicks off soon

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Green Cove Springs is getting ready to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Celebrations will kick off on Nov. 2 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Spring Park.

The kick-off will include food trucks, a car show, live bands, fireworks, and more.

The city will continue its celebrations into the next year.

