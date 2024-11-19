Green Cove Springs Christmas Parade happening on Dec. 7

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Green Cove Springs is getting into the holiday spirit with its annual Christmas Parade.

The parade is happening on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

There are more than 70 entries, including vehicles, marching bands, and floats.

Olympic swimmer Caeleb Dressel will even be part of the event.

There will be food trucks, toys, and more.

