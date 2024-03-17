Green Cove Springs City Council advances stormwater and wastewater projects

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — During its March 12 Regular Session, the City Council made significant strides in addressing stormwater and water/wastewater projects vital to the community’s infrastructure.

Among the key decisions made during the meeting, the City Council approved the cleaning of 2,000 feet of stormwater pipe in the Cove subdivision.

This initiative is part of the larger stormwater improvements project, totaling up to $8.5 million, previously sanctioned by the City Council on December 19, 2023. The cleaning, costing $29,952.00, will allow Public Works staff to assess the condition of the stormwater pipes and plan for more permanent repairs.

Additionally, the City Council authorized the execution of a loan agreement for the design and permitting of the Magnolia Point Reclaimed Water System and Reynolds Water Treatment Plant Improvements.

This loan, amounting to $2.9 million, is provided by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

During the Public Hearings segment of the agenda, the City Council gave its approval for the second and final reading of two significant measures.

Firstly, authorizing the Magnolia West Community Development District to utilize security facilities within their subdivision. Secondly, the Council passed a resolution to comply with newly enacted Section 166.041(4) of the Florida Statutes, mandating the preparation and filing of a Business Impact Estimate for all non-exempt ordinances. Both measures received unanimous approval in a 5 – 0 vote, with Council Member Gaw and Council Member Johnson participating virtually.

With these decisions, the City Council demonstrates its commitment to enhancing the city’s infrastructure and ensuring compliance with relevant regulations for the betterment of Green Cove Springs and its residents.

