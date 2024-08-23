Green Cove Springs police issues warning against drinking and driving before Labor Day Weekend

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Green Cove Springs Police Department is joining other law enforcement agencies nationwide to combat drunk driving through early September.

The campaign runs through Sept. 2, including Labor Dat weekend.

According to police, during the 2022 Labor Day holiday period, 490 crash fatalities occurred across the nation, with 39% involving a drunk driver.

A quarter of the cases involved drivers with Blood Alcohol Content nearly twice the legal limit.

Green Cove Springs police say to “drive sober or face the consequences.”

