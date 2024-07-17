Groundwork Jacksonville receives $1M donation that moves up Emerald trail finish date

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The former owners of the Jacksonville Jaguars Delores and Wayne Weaver made a $1 million donation to Groundwork Jacksonville to help fund the $434.5 million Emerald Trail project.

This is the largest private donation the organization has received in history. The CEO of the nonprofit told Action News Jax that private contributions like this help speed up project deadlines.

“Having private money has kept the project going,” CEO of Groundwork Jacksonville Kay Ehas said. “It has been critical of why we are 40% underway.”

Ehas mentioned the Weaver family is behind this project because they have the same vision for Riverside’s development.

“The emerald trail is connecting 14 urban history black neighborhoods. Our vision is that those neighborhoods with residents are the architects of that revitalization.”

The donation is part of Delores Barr Weaver’s Legacy 2024 grantmaking plan which included a $61 million contribution to her donor-advised fund at The Community Foundation, the largest in the foundation’s history.

The money will fund the design of the Riverside Link. Ehas also provided an update on the other sections of the trial.

“Hogan’s creek segment 2 will be under construction later this summer. McCoy Creek phase 1 restoration is almost done.”

The rest of the money will go towards the maintenance of this trail, according to Ehas.

She also said she sees this trail project to be complete before 2030 which is ahead of schedule.

