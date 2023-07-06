Gunshot victim in serious condition after being dropped off at the hospital: JSO searching for scene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, the police received a call from an unknown person at a convenience store.

The Caller was asking for water for a man who had been shot.

JSO states that this happened at a convenience store on the west side of Jacksonville. Roughly 15 minutes after the police were called, a gunshot victim was dropped off at a local hospital by an unknown person.

The gunshot victim was identified as a 23-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to his arm and body. The victim is in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.

At this time, the sheriff’s office states that the location of the scene, details of the incident, and suspect information are all unknown.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crimestoppers at 1-866-845- TIPS or the Police Non-emergency number at 904-630-0500.

