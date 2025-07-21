HabiJax expands reach, changes name to First Coast Habitat for Humanity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — HabiJax will officially become First Coast Habitat for Humanity on July 21, 2025, reflecting its expanded service area in Duval, Nassau, and Baker counties.

The name change aligns with the start of the nonprofit’s new fiscal year and a shift in leadership. Monte Walker, who served as President and CEO for five years, stepped down at the end of June, and Chris Folds, the Chief Community Partnerships Officer, has been appointed as Interim CEO.

“Monte led the organization through a critical period,” said Jim Branch, Chair of the nonprofit’s Board.

“He guided a successful merger with Nassau Habitat for Humanity and helped build a more sustainable and strategically focused foundation. We’re incredibly grateful for his service and leadership.”

Since its founding in 1988, First Coast Habitat for Humanity has helped 2,400 local families achieve homeownership.

According to a recent UNF Public Opinion Lab poll, 1 in 4 Duval County residents cite the cost of housing as the community’s top concern.

Meanwhile, more than half of renters in Jacksonville are classified as “cost-burdened,” according to data from the Nonprofit Center of Northeast Florida. The same issues are emerging in communities as diverse as Fernandina Beach, Hilliard, and Macclenny.

“This moment calls for clarity, urgency, and bold collaboration,” said Folds. “The housing crisis is real and growing. First Coast Habitat for Humanity is uniquely positioned to meet this moment. We’ve set aggressive goals to serve more families in more communities across the region. We know we can only succeed by working together with our staff, board, volunteers, donors, and partners.”

The launch of the new name, First Coast Habitat for Humanity, marks the beginning of a broader rebranding initiative that reflects the organization’s vision for the future: a First Coast where everyone has a safe, stable, and affordable place to call home.

