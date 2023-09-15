Habitat for Humanity helps build playhouses for Jacksonville children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville nonprofit Habitat for Humanity joins over 100 volunteers for a fun-filled day of building playhouses for children of HabiJax homebuyers.

Teams competed with each other for a chance to win best-themed playhouses, while homebuyers and their families joined to judge the winners.

“VyStar and HabiJax representatives will share the need for affordable housing and VyStar’s role as a lending partner, making it possible for local Jacksonville families to realize the dream of homeownership,” said VyStar in a news release.

For 35 years, Habitat for Humanity has helped more than 2,300 Jacksonville families achieve the dream of homeownership.

“We’ve built homes, communities, and most of all, hope,” said Habitat for Humanity in a news release. “Hope for financial stability. Hope for children’s health and safety. And hope for a better future.HabiJax families buy their homes with their own mortgage and hundreds of hours of sweat equity. They do the hard work and they deserve a hand up.”

