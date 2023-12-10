Hanukkah celebration to illuminate Jacksonville’s oldest park December 11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Embrace the spirit of Hanukkah at Jacksonville’s oldest park as James Weldon Johnson Park partners with the Jacksonville Jewish Center for an evening of festive celebrations on December 11.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The event, set for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, promises an array of activities, including live music, storytelling, crafts, dreidel games, and more. Join the community in lighting the Menorah and partake in the joyous traditions of Hanukkah.

This annual celebration, made possible in part by the support of the State of Florida, the Department of State, the Division of Arts and Culture, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts, is an opportunity for friends and families to come together and mark the Festival of Lights.

Beer and Kosher Wine will be available for purchase, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Join the community for a memorable evening of Hanukkah festivities and community spirit.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.