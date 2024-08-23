The Happy Grilled Cheese in Mandarin closing down next week, but there’s also good news

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular sandwich spot in Mandarin is getting ready to throw in the towel. However, there’s a possibility for future plans.

The Happy Grilled Cheese, located at 9965 San Jose Blvd., will be closing for the final time on Mon., Aug 26.

“That means this is your last week to take it cheesy with us,” ownership said on their Facebook page. “We will be open for lunch every day now through Sunday the 25th.”

But there’s also good news to announce.

Not only will the downtown location in Jacksonville remain open, but ownership is “weighing some exciting options for the future of the space” in Mandarin.

It was a fan favorite among many but stay tuned for what might come next.

