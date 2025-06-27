Harmful blue-green algae detected in St. Johns River, west of Elkton

The Florida Department of Health issued a health alert Friday after an area of the St. Johns River tested positive for blue-green algae.

The concerning sample was taken earlier this week from Racy Point, west of Elkton and north of Hastings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria that appear in Florida’s freshwater systems. When the algae blooms, it can discolor the water and produce floating mats, scum, or foam on the surface of the water. Many types of blue-green algae can produce toxins, according to DOH, causing health hazards for people, animals, and ecosystems.

DOH advises no one swim in, drink from, or boat in the river near Racy Point where there are visible algae blooms. Pets and livestock should also be kept away from the water.

Eating healthy fish from areas experiencing blooms is safe, said DOH, but make sure to rinse and cook them thoroughly. Do not eat shellfish from the area.

Read: Blue-green algae health alert issued for Doctors Lake-Pace Island Back Park Dock

Read more about harmful algal blooms here. See the areas where its been detected in Florida here.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]