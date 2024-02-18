Harveys Supermarket and Jacksonville Public Library team up for Storytime Preschool Party Feb. 24

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Harveys Supermarket, in collaboration with the Jacksonville Public Library, is set to host a special Storytime event for preschool children in the Southside area.

Scheduled for Saturday, February 24th, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Harveys Supermarket located in the University Boulevard West shopping plaza, the event aims to promote early literacy and engage young readers in interactive storytelling activities.

During the Storytime event, children will have the opportunity to enjoy a captivating read-aloud session featuring “Rainbow Soup” and “Is That Wise, Pig?” – two of the eight all-new books included in this year’s JaxKids Book Club backpack.

The first 50 families in attendance will receive a complimentary reusable tote from Harveys Supermarket, complete with fresh ingredients to make “Rainbow Soup” at home.

In addition to the storytelling program, children will also have the chance to explore the store, participate in games and crafts, and receive exciting giveaways. JaxKids Book Club backpacks will be available for any four-year-old who did not receive one at their Voluntary Pre-K center during the first half of the school year.

This event is part of Harveys Supermarket’s ongoing commitment to supporting early literacy and education in the communities it serves. The Harveys Gives and Winn-Dixie Gives Foundations, along with the Library Foundation of Jacksonville and Jacksonville Public Library, are sponsors of the JaxKids Book Club Storytime events.

The JaxKids Book Club initiative aims to promote early literacy and a love of reading among children throughout Duval County by providing free access to books. Each year, the Club distributes backpacks filled with books to all Duval County VPK students in registered VPK centers.

For more information about Harveys Supermarket and its community initiatives, visit www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.segrocers.com.

