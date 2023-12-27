Have an issue to report? Download Clay Connected app today

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County residents can now submit requests, right at their fingertips.

Need to report a pothole or road issue, request a large item garbage pickup, report a park maintenance problem or more? You can now do so all from your phone.

The county said the Clay Connected app allows you to access information, submit service requests, and receive notifications. The app is available on both Apple and Android devices.

It’s important to know that this is not an emergency service. The county said requests are not monitored on a 24/7 basis. If you do have an emergency, call 911.

To find out more information on the app, click here.

